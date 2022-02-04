Jahed Ahmed
Welcome to my website! Here you can find out what I'm working on and my thoughts and opinions on various topics.
Thanks for visiting.
Active Projects
- FrontierNav Website
- A web platform for creating dynamic databases, interactive maps, and game guides with completion tracking.
- WebVerify Website
- An approach to verify authorship of webpages using PGP with a proof-of-concept Web Extension.
- Open Source GitHub
- Development tools and libraries spun off from various projects.
Latest Posts
