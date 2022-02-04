Jahed Ahmed

Welcome to my website! Here you can find out what I'm working on and my thoughts and opinions on various topics.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact me.

Thanks for visiting.

Active Projects

FrontierNav Website
A web platform for creating dynamic databases, interactive maps, and game guides with completion tracking.
WebVerify Website
An approach to verify authorship of webpages using PGP with a proof-of-concept Web Extension.
Open Source GitHub
Development tools and libraries spun off from various projects.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts